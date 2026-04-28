Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 534001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp raised Kimbell Royalty from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Kimbell Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.43%.The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty's dividend payout ratio is presently 238.71%.

Kimbell Royalty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $95,698.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,360.24. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the energy company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company's stock.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP NYSE: KRP is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership's business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company's asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimbell Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimbell Royalty wasn't on the list.

While Kimbell Royalty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here