Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $4.2247 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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