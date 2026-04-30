Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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