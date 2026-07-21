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Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Kimco Realty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty’s price target from $28.00 to $31.00 and kept an overweight rating on the stock, implying about 19.25% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts have also been constructive overall, with recent target increases from firms like Barclays and UBS. MarketBeat says Kimco Realty now has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.06.
  • Kimco Realty’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.46 EPS versus the $0.45 estimate and revenue of $558.02 million. The company also guided FY 2026 EPS to 1.810-1.840.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 975,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,472. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 406.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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