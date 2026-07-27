Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.4640, with a volume of 546955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,035,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after buying an additional 4,399,959 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 970,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,463,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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