Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.7143.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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