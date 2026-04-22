Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,754,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,085,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 100,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,842 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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