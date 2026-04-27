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Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Kingdee International Software Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high volume: About 1,001 shares traded on Monday, a 770% increase from the prior session's 115 shares.
  • Price vs. trend: The stock last traded at $108.18 (previous close $117.06) and is below its 50‑day SMA of $120.49 and 200‑day SMA of $158.79, indicating weakness versus longer-term averages.
  • Company focus: Kingdee provides enterprise management software and cloud-native SaaS/ERP solutions for financials, supply chain, manufacturing, HR and CRM for SMEs and larger firms.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kingdee International Software Group.

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 770% from the previous session's volume of 115 shares.The stock last traded at $108.18 and had previously closed at $117.06.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Up 3.0%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79.

About Kingdee International Software Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee's software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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