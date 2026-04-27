Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 770% from the previous session's volume of 115 shares.The stock last traded at $108.18 and had previously closed at $117.06.

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Kingdee International Software Group Trading Up 3.0%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group, trading OTCMKTS: KGDEY, is a leading provider of enterprise management software and cloud services. The company specializes in developing integrated solutions that support financial management, supply chain operations, manufacturing, human capital management and customer relationship functions. Its flagship offerings include on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as cloud-native SaaS platforms designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large organizations alike.

Kingdee's software suite features modular components that enable businesses to automate routine processes, improve data visibility and drive operational efficiency.

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