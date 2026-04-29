Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 241,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session's volume of 119,801 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Kingfisher from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGFHY

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc OTCMKTS: KGFHY is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher's business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group's retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

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