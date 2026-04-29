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Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Kingfisher logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kingfisher saw an unusually high trading day with 241,910 shares changing hands (a 102% increase vs. the prior session); the stock last traded at $7.55, below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$8.42/$8.44).
  • Barclays upgraded the stock from "underweight" to "equal weight", but the analyst consensus remains negative with a "Reduce" rating (1 Buy, 3 Hold, 2 Sell).
  • The company has very low leverage (debt-to-equity of 0.02) but weak near-term liquidity (quick ratio 0.27 and current ratio 1.21).
  • Interested in Kingfisher? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 241,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session's volume of 119,801 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Kingfisher from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGFHY

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc OTCMKTS: KGFHY is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher's business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group's retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kingfisher Right Now?

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While Kingfisher currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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