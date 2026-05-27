Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and traded as high as $16.59. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 113,802 shares traded.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KINS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kingstone Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on KINS

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $233.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kingstone Companies's payout ratio is 9.30%.

Kingstone Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Thomas Newgarden bought 15,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $218,286.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,855.76. The trade was a 21.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Yankus sold 13,500 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 84,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,496. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 484.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,834 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 236,968 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,624 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 143,806 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kingstone Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kingstone Companies wasn't on the list.

While Kingstone Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here