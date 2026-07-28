Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $72.8550, with a volume of 13010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

Get KNSA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 21.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,623,481.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,623,481.30. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,137,953.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,674 shares of company stock worth $7,094,671. 51.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 506,576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 481,023 shares of the company's stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 33.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International wasn't on the list.

While Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here