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Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Kinsale Capital Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Kinsale Capital Group hit a new 52-week low of $321.52 on Thursday and was last trading around $322.73 on volume of 130,030 shares.
  • Several analysts have cut ratings and price targets (Jefferies to $312, Cantor Fitzgerald to $280), leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold with a $392 consensus price target.
  • The company beat quarterly EPS estimates ($5.11 vs. $4.70) with revenue of $466.7M (down 0.5% YoY), raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25, and has a $7.49B market cap with about 85% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $321.52 and last traded at $322.7250, with a volume of 130030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is 4.40%.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,653,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $386,366,000 after purchasing an additional 533,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 614,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $240,401,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,621.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,638,000 after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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