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Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Kion Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down to $13.14 from $13.873 before trading on Wednesday, trading was extremely light with just 199 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Jefferies upgraded Kion from "strong sell" to "hold" while Zacks cut it to "strong sell," and the consensus rating across five analysts is currently Hold (1 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Operationally Kion beat revenue estimates ($3.61B vs. $3.48B) with $0.15 EPS, but margins are thin (net margin 2.12%) and the stock trades below its 50- and 200-day moving averages ($14.80 and $16.99), with modest liquidity ratios (quick 0.68, current 0.99).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.8730, but opened at $13.14. Kion Group shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kion Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut Kion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Kion Group

Kion Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kion Group AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group's key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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