Kirby (KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $870.3750 million for the quarter. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kirby Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. Kirby has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total value of $1,647,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $250,287.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,671.73. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Kirby by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 25,638 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,591 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,932,146 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $212,884,000 after buying an additional 178,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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