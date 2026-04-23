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Kirby (KEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Kirby logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Kirby (NYSE:KEX) will release Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET; analysts expect $1.42 EPS and $835.12M in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter Kirby beat EPS estimates ($1.68 vs. $1.62) with revenue up 6.2% year-over-year, and analysts forecast $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS next year.
  • Insiders have been selling recently (CEO sold 34,152 shares; insiders sold 71,495 shares worth about $9.23M in the last 90 days), while institutional ownership is high (96.15%) and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average target of $140.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $835.12 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Kirby's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX opened at $148.03 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. Kirby has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 34,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $4,441,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,776,242.05. This represents a 25.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $477,892.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,224.20. This represents a 52.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $9,226,173 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 636 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kirby from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

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