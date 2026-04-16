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Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Kirin logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell to 18,027 shares as of March 31, a 16.8% decline from March 15, leaving essentially 0.0% of the float sold short and a short-interest ratio of just 0.2 days.
  • Earnings beat: Kirin reported $0.36 EPS vs. $0.30 expected and $4.44B in revenue vs. $4.22B expected; the stock has a $13.38B market cap and a P/E of 13.54, trading near its 50-day ($16.43) and 200-day ($15.53) moving averages.
  • Analyst action: Wall Street Zen downgraded Kirin from a "buy" to a "hold."
  • Five stocks we like better than Kirin.

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,027 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 21,678 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kirin Stock Up 0.2%

KNBWY stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kirin has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of -0.06.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. Analysts expect that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kirin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kirin

About Kirin

(Get Free Report)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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