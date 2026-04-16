Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 31,179 shares.The stock last traded at $16.4775 and had previously closed at $16.4850.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kirin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on KNBWY

Kirin Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

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