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Kistos (LON:KIST) Insider Peter Mann Sells 60,419 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Kistos logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Kistos insider Peter Mann sold 60,419 shares on Thursday, May 8, at an average price of GBX 286, totaling about £172,798.
  • Stock move: Kistos shares were up 2.5% and last opened at GBX 296.10, which is near the upper end of its 52-week range of GBX 135 to GBX 335.
  • Company snapshot: Kistos has a market cap of £246.11 million and reports strong liquidity ratios, though it also carries a very high debt-to-equity ratio of 822.55.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST - Get Free Report) insider Peter Mann sold 60,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286, for a total value of £172,798.34.

Kistos Trading Up 2.5%

Kistos stock opened at GBX 296.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45. Kistos Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 822.55, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Kistos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets. Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos' investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market. Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

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