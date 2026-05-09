Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.3750.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.4%

KRG stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 34.74%.Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 87.22%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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