Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 35.34%.The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.26 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Further Reading

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