Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 14.8% in April

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,631,689 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 13,618,964 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,641,593 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kite Realty Group Trust this week:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 126.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.0% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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