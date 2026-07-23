KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to announce earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $2.9489 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,638.40. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $352,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $257,216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,401,951 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 1,295,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,253,775 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $287,311,000 after buying an additional 637,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 584,111 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $74,464,000 after buying an additional 469,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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