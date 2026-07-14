KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $24.9550 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.76 million. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KREF alerts: Sign Up

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.1%

KREF stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 407.64, a current ratio of 407.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's payout ratio is currently -21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,246,573. This trade represents a 9.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 500,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,730.61. This trade represents a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KREF

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust wasn't on the list.

While KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here