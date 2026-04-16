KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,140,780 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 5,264,715 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,445,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

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KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 730,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,963. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 407.64 and a current ratio of 407.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KREF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 368.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 421,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 92.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 403,660 shares during the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 356,231 shares of the company's stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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