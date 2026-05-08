KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Increases Dividend to $2.30 Per Share

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 2.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is a 21.1% increase from KLA's previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $49.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

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KLA Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $1,763.25 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $692.80 and a 52-week high of $1,939.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,602.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,410.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA's stock is scheduled to split on Friday, June 12th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.23. KLA had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 91.89%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,575.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,821.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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