KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.870-10.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

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KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $7.24 on Wednesday, hitting $1,816.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,071,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,005. The company has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $674.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,939.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,574.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,385.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.24. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. KLA's dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,350.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,835.00 price objective on shares of KLA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of KLA from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,624.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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