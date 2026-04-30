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KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Needham & Company LLC raised its price target on KLA from $1,800 to $2,000 and kept a "buy" rating, with multiple other firms also lifting targets and MarketBeat showing a consensus target of $1,641.93 and a "Moderate Buy" outlook.
  • KLA beat Q3 estimates with EPS of $9.40 versus $9.16 and revenue of $3.42B (up 11.5% YoY), and management cited stronger AI-related chip demand when setting Q4 2026 guidance of $8.87–$10.87 EPS.
  • The board increased shareholder returns by raising the quarterly dividend to $2.30 and authorizing a $7 billion share buyback (about 3.7% of shares), while the stock trades near $1,816 with a high valuation (PE ~52.8) and roughly 86.7% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $1,595.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on KLA from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on KLA from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,641.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $1,816.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,580.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,388.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. KLA has a 12 month low of $674.20 and a 12 month high of $1,939.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.KLA's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 36.64 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in KLA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 104,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,721,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in KLA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,382 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $109,351,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $117,676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,618,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting KLA

Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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