Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.7630, with a volume of 1723557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klaviyo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,764,710.66. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 584,124 shares in the company, valued at $11,682,480. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,259,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company's stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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