Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.20. Klaviyo shares last traded at $16.0580, with a volume of 212,661 shares trading hands.

Get Klaviyo alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Klaviyo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -408.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,099.53. This trade represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,048.69. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,700 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lavelle Capital LP bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 793,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 138,356 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Klaviyo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Klaviyo wasn't on the list.

While Klaviyo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here