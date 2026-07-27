Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Time to Buy?

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.6780. Approximately 1,023,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,300,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVYO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Klaviyo and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.95.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In related news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at $156,099.53. This represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,048.69. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,105. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Klaviyo by 2,085.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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