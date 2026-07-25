Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KVYO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.95.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.57 and a beta of 0.63. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,274,500.16. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,099.53. This trade represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105. Company insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,344,000 after buying an additional 3,855,160 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $92,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,747,000 after buying an additional 1,656,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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