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Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading 0.5% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Klöckner & Co SE logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Klöckner & Co SE traded 0.5% higher to €12.56 on Wednesday, but volume plunged 92% to 45,872 shares versus the average of 600,641.
  • The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a negative P/E of -4.76, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47 and mixed liquidity metrics (current ratio 2.21, quick ratio 0.80), indicating operating losses and uneven short-term liquidity.
  • Klöckner & Co distributes steel and metal products across Kloeckner Metals US, EU and Non-EU segments and provides extensive processing services such as cutting, forming and CNC machining.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO - Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.56 and last traded at €12.56. 45,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply. The company also provides various services, including cutting and splitting of steel strips; forming and manufacturing of pressed parts; CNC turning/milling; 2D/3D tube laser cutting; laser and water jet cutting; structural steel processing; plasma and oxy-fuel cutting; shot blasting and primer painting; and sawing/drilling/rounding off.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Klöckner & Co SE Right Now?

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