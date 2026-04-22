Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading 0.5% Higher - Should You Buy?

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Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE ( ETR:KCO Get Free Report ) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.56 and last traded at €12.56. 45,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply. The company also provides various services, including cutting and splitting of steel strips; forming and manufacturing of pressed parts; CNC turning/milling; 2D/3D tube laser cutting; laser and water jet cutting; structural steel processing; plasma and oxy-fuel cutting; shot blasting and primer painting; and sawing/drilling/rounding off.

Further Reading

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