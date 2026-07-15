Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $2.0470 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 358.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $79.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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