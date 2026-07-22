Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,503,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,150. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,719 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $48,110,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,702 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 172,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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