Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $81.39.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 350.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knight-Swift reported Q2 EPS of $0.63, above the $0.51 consensus, while revenue of $2.10 billion also topped estimates of $2.05 billion; revenue rose 12.6% year over year, suggesting improving operating momentum. Quarterly earnings details

Knight-Swift reported Q2 EPS of $0.63, above the $0.51 consensus, while revenue of $2.10 billion also topped estimates of $2.05 billion; revenue rose 12.6% year over year, suggesting improving operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised Q3 2026 EPS guidance to $0.710-$0.770, above the $0.670 consensus, which signals confidence in near-term earnings strength. Q2 results press release

The company raised Q3 2026 EPS guidance to $0.710-$0.770, above the $0.670 consensus, which signals confidence in near-term earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after the report, with TD Cowen raising its price target to $86 from $82 and Susquehanna lifting its target to $96 from $90, both with constructive ratings, indicating higher Street expectations for KNX. Analyst target update

Analyst sentiment improved after the report, with TD Cowen raising its price target to $86 from $82 and Susquehanna lifting its target to $96 from $90, both with constructive ratings, indicating higher Street expectations for KNX. Positive Sentiment: KNX was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy growth list, which may provide additional support to investor sentiment. Zacks Strong Buy list

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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