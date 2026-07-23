Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $81.22.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Knight-Swift Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knight-Swift delivered adjusted EPS of $0.63 , topping estimates of about $0.49-$0.51 , while revenue of $2.10 billion also came in above forecasts of roughly $2.05 billion . Article Title

Knight-Swift delivered adjusted EPS of , topping estimates of about , while revenue of also came in above forecasts of roughly . Positive Sentiment: The company’s revenue increased 12.6% year over year , suggesting improving freight demand and better operating momentum versus last year. Article Title

The company’s revenue increased , suggesting improving freight demand and better operating momentum versus last year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised optimism for the next quarter, guiding Q3 2026 EPS to $0.71-$0.77 versus consensus near $0.67 , which signals expectations for continued profitability improvement. Article Title

Management raised optimism for the next quarter, guiding versus consensus near , which signals expectations for continued profitability improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Several coverage notes highlighted “rapid progression” in truckload fundamentals and included the earnings call transcript and presentation, reinforcing the market’s focus on management commentary about freight trends and capacity discipline. Article Title

Several coverage notes highlighted “rapid progression” in truckload fundamentals and included the earnings call transcript and presentation, reinforcing the market’s focus on management commentary about freight trends and capacity discipline. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also added KNX to its Strong Buy growth list ahead of the report, which may have added to bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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