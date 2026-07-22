Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.710-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's payout ratio is presently 380.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,918,523 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $675,380,000 after buying an additional 2,468,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,397,338 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $439,016,000 after buying an additional 129,651 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,939,212 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 984,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 513.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,865 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,258 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 601,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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