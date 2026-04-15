Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knightscope from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knightscope currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Knightscope alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSCP

Knightscope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KSCP opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Knightscope had a negative return on equity of 153.81% and a negative net margin of 298.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSCP. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc NASDAQ: KSCP is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Knightscope, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knightscope wasn't on the list.

While Knightscope currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here