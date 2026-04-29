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Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Knorr-Bremse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Knorr-Bremse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNRRY

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.

The company's operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.

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Analyst Recommendations for Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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