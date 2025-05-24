Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles Stock Down 1.4%

KN opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,335,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,657,747 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 174,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

