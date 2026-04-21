Komatsu (KMTUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6720 per share and revenue of $7.2033 billion for the quarter. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Komatsu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Komatsu Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Komatsu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMTUY

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. OTCMKTS: KMTUY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu's product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

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