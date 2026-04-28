Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Down 26.8% - Should You Sell?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) shares dropped 26.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 66,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

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Key Komatsu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Komatsu this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Komatsu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Komatsu currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMTUY

Komatsu Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. OTCMKTS: KMTUY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu's product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

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