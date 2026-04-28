Free Trial
→ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Down 26.8% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Komatsu logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares plunged 26.8% to $32.32 from a prior close of $44.15 on Tuesday, with roughly 66,622 shares trading (well below average), marking a sharp intraday selloff.
  • Komatsu beat quarterly EPS expectations ($0.75 vs. $0.67) and the board approved a ¥100 billion share buyback plus a treasury-stock cancellation while maintaining the year‑end dividend of ¥190.
  • Management cut FY2026 guidance to ¥2.250 EPS (vs. consensus ~¥2.50) and reported operating/profit deterioration despite modest sales growth, a negative catalyst that likely outweighed the EPS beat.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Komatsu.

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) shares dropped 26.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 66,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Key Komatsu News

Here are the key news stories impacting Komatsu this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Komatsu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Komatsu currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMTUY

Komatsu Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. OTCMKTS: KMTUY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu's product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Komatsu Right Now?

Before you consider Komatsu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Komatsu wasn't on the list.

While Komatsu currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines