Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Kone Oyj logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kone reported Q1 EPS of $0.24, missing the consensus $0.25 estimate by $0.01; the company posted an 8.76% net margin and a 40.59% return on equity.
  • Shares fell $1.29 to $31.57 on Wednesday on volume roughly double the average, leaving the stock between a 52-week low of $29.94 and high of $38.29 with a market cap of about $28.6B and a P/E of 29.5.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious — one Strong Buy, three Holds and two Sells result in an average rating of "Hold" after several recent upgrades and downgrades.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kone Oyj.

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 40.59%.

Kone Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 112,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,198. Kone Oyj has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Kone Oyj from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Kone Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Kone Oyj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore raised Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kone Oyj

About Kone Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kone Oyj Right Now?

Before you consider Kone Oyj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kone Oyj wasn't on the list.

While Kone Oyj currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines