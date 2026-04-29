Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 40.59%.

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Kone Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 112,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,198. Kone Oyj has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Kone Oyj from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Kone Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Kone Oyj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore raised Kone Oyj to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company's core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

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