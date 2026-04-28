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Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Konica Minolta logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket from a $7.51 close to a $6.03 open and last traded at $6.03 on light volume (1,763 shares).
  • Konica Minolta has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a negative P/E (-120.6); its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs are $7.16 and $7.74 respectively, leaving the current price below both averages.
  • The company reported $0.10 EPS on $3.25 billion in quarterly revenue and analysts forecast about 0.89 EPS for the current year; Konica Minolta is a Tokyo‑based imaging and information management firm with growing healthcare and digital workplace businesses.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $6.03. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 1,763 shares traded.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Konica Minolta Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo‐based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company's core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

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