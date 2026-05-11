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Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Konica Minolta logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Konica Minolta shares gapped up before Monday’s trading, opening at $7.00 after closing at $6.03 the prior session.
  • The stock’s move came with only light volume, as just 100 shares traded hands after the open.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Konica Minolta posted $0.10 EPS on $3.25 billion in revenue, while analysts expect $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $7.00. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Konica Minolta Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Free Report)

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo‐based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company's core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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