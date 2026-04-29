Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.0520. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.0520, with a volume of 925 shares.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts: Sign Up

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN's core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Koninklijke KPN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Koninklijke KPN wasn't on the list.

While Koninklijke KPN currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here