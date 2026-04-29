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Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Koninklijke KPN logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Koninklijke KPN shares gapped down Wednesday, opening at $5.0520 after a $5.39 close and last trading at $5.0520 on a volume of 925 shares.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.07, missing the $0.08 consensus while revenue of $1.73 billion beat estimates of $1.70 billion; analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.28.
  • Key metrics: market capitalization of $20.71 billion, P/E of 22.19, 50-day/200-day moving averages of $5.51/$4.99, and a beta of 0.24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.0520. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $5.0520, with a volume of 925 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN's core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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