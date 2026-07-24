Kontoor Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

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Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 523,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.11). Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 60.17% and a net margin of 8.30%.The business had revenue of $613.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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