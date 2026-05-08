Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) COO Sells $288,801.10 in Stock

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $288,801.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 420,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,122.50. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Christopher Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Paul Christopher Baker sold 1,041 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $5,100.90.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Paul Christopher Baker sold 116,860 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $461,597.00.

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Kopin Trading Up 7.8%

NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 7,042,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,857. Kopin Corporation has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.57 million, a PE ratio of 521.92 and a beta of 3.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kopin had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,119,885 shares of the company's stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,358 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,632 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,264 shares of the company's stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 945,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. Zacks Research raised shares of Kopin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kopin from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOPN

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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