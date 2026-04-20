Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 5.2% - Here's Why

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.8250. 1,235,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,052,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOPN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Kopin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kopin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOPN

Kopin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.78 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kopin had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.63%.The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kopin

In other news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 63,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $190,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,867,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,445.22. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company's stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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