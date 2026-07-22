Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Down 8.5% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.7140. 1,907,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,735,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Get Kopin alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Kopin from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered Kopin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kopin from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kopin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a P/E ratio of 372.87 and a beta of 3.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.96 million. Kopin had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kopin

In other news, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $288,801.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 420,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,122.50. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $755,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kopin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,444 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kopin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kopin by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company's stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kopin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kopin wasn't on the list.

While Kopin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here